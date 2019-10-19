Wish you were BCCI president while yo-yo test was in demand: Yuvraj to Ganguly

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Sourav Ganguly on his election as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former left-handed batsman also joked that it would have been good for him if Ganguly were to be the BCCI president when the Yo-Yo test was in demand.

"Greater the man greatest the journey! From IndianCaptain to @BCCI president. Think it will b a gr8 insight 4 a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin from a player's point of view Wish u were d president while d yoyo was in demand, good luck dadi @SGanguly99," Yuvraj tweeted. Yuvraj made this comment referring to the manner in which he was not selected into the Indian lineup.

Ganguly also thanked Yuvraj for his wishes and said: "Thank u the best .. u have won India world cups .. time to do good things for the game now .. u r my superstar .. god bless always." After filing the nomination for the post of BCCI president, Ganguly on Monday had said that it was a "very important time in Indian cricket administration."

"It is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration because of all that's happened in the last three years. To be in a position where I can make a difference along with the team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully, in the next few months we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Ganguly had told reporters. Ganguly will be able to serve as the BCCI president till September 2020, as he has also been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as the president. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.

When asked about the priorities after winning the BCCI elections, Ganguly said: "For me, my biggest focus will be first-class cricket. I have been very vocal about looking after first-class players especially the amount of time they give to cricket because that's your base and strength." "I have written many a time in the last three years that enumerations need to increase many folds so that is going to be my first priority," he said.

The BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23 but with Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed. (ANI)

