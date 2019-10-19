REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to lawmakers to back his last-minute Brexit deal in an extraordinary sitting of the British parliament on Saturday after his plans were plunged into chaos by his opponents' moves to derail the legislation.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE-SINALOA-OBRADOR/ 'Failure:' Mexico admits bungled arrest of kingpin's son after mayhem

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Friday admitted they had bungled the arrest of kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son, who they let go during shootouts with drug gangs in the streets of a major city, but the president insisted his security strategy was working. U.S.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION-SETTLEMENT/ Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A landmark trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at around $50 billion. PG-E-FIRES/

California utility sees decade of power cuts to avoid wildfires (Reuters) - Northern Californians can expect widespread power cuts aimed at preventing wildfires for a decade while Pacific Gas & Electric upgrades wires systems, cuts back trees and takes other safety measures, the utility’s chief executive said on Friday.

BUSINESS USA-HUAWEI-TECH-LICENSING-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei is in early-stage talks with some U.S. telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei executive told Reuters on Friday.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR-EVS-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Electric Hummer could be part of GM's move into EV trucks, SUVs - sources

WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) plans to build a new family of premium electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in late 2021, possibly reviving the imposing Hummer brand on some of them, several people familiar with the plans said. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ELTON-JOHN/ A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

LONDON (Reuters) - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. MUSIC-ROBBIE-WILLIAMS/

Singer Robbie Williams to release first ever Christmas album LONDON (Reuters) - British singer Robbie Williams is getting into the festive cheer, announcing on Friday he would release his first ever Christmas album this holiday season.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/

NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) might be back in month An MRI exam confirmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained no other significant damage, according to multiple reports on Friday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Pens stretch winning streak to 5

Kris Letang scored twice, and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and two assists Friday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to their fifth straight win, 4-2 over the visiting Dallas Stars. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Angry over Brexit, thousands to gather in London demanding new referendum The battle over Brexit spills onto the streets of London on Saturday when many thousands of people are expected to march through London to demand a new referendum just as parliament decides the fate of Britain's departure from the European Union.

19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ITALY-POLITICS/LEAGUE (PIX) (TV)

Salvini's League party holds anti-government demonstration Italy's far-right League leader Matteo Salvini has called on his supporters to hold an anti-government demonstration in Rome.

19 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT IMF-WORLDBANK/ (TV)

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group Finance and development Ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

20 Oct SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/UN (TV)

United Nations Security Council visits South Sudan ahead of formation of new government A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council, led by South Africa and the United States, will visit South Sudan on Sunday and meet with President Salva Kiir and other signatories of the peace agreement in the country. The high profile visit signals support for Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar, who are supposed to form a government on November 12, despite many conditions of the peace deal not yet being met.

20 Oct ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DAVINCI/LOUVRE-ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV) Paris' Louvre marks 500-years since Leonardo da Vinci's death

The Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris marks the 500-year anniversary of the Italian polymath's death in France. 20 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE CHINA-DEFENCE/ (PIX)

Beijing hosts annual Xiangshan Forum Military officials and defence representatives from various countries attend the Xiangshan Forum, which Beijing styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore. 20 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY ASIA-WASTE/TYRES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

How the West is fueling a waste tyre crisis in Asia Record volumes of waste tyres are being sent from rich world to Asian countries like India and Malaysia where fly-by-night recyclers burn them to make cheap fuel at a big environmental cost.

20 Oct

Also Read: Boris Johnson hails great new Brexit deal, Northern Ireland party holds off on sign-off

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)