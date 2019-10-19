India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Play called off due to rain

Play was called off on Day One of the third Test match between India and South Africa due to rain at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday. Earlier, the match was suspended due to bad light with India at 224/3.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma smashed a ton and broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series. Sharma has now smashed 16 sixes in the entire series. He went past West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had hit 15 sixes in the series against Bangladesh in 2018/19.

Before Hetmyer, spinner Harbhajan Singh held the record as he hit 14 sixes in the series against New Zealand in 2010/11. After reaching the 100-run mark, Sharma also became only the second Indian opener to score three or more centuries in a Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar is the only other Indian to do so, in three different series. Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are playing on 117 and 83 runs respectively and will resume India's first innings on Day 2. (ANI)

