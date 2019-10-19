Indian athletes eye course record bonus prize at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Top Indian elite athletes, including women's course record holder L Suriya, on Saturday said they would look to break the course record in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday. Suresh Kumar Patel, Srinu Bugatha, Pradeep Chaudhary in the men's category and Suriya, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba in the women's category are the top domestic athletes vying for honours in the prestigious IAAF Gold Label race. There will be 23 women and 22 men Indian elite athletes taking part in the race.

Suriya, who created the course record in 2017 with a time of 1 hour 10 minutes 31 seconds, said she enjoys running in ADHM. "The route at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is very nice. In 2017, I really enjoyed the run as the weather was also good. Therefore, I put up a good performance that year. I am looking forward to another great experience in ADHM. Hopefully, I will break the course record again," said Suriya.

The runners of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will be awarded Rs 1 lakh as a bonus prize if they break the course record this year. Parul Chaudhary, who is keen to make an impression this year, was delighted about the bonus cash prize on offer.

"It's great that the runners will be rewarded with a bonus cash prize for breaking the course record. We are very happy and I will definitely give it my all to achieve a bonus prize this year," said Parul. Speaking about the conditions, Pradeep Chaudhary said that the weather has changed for the better since Friday and hopefully the conditions will suit the runners on Sunday.

"The weather suddenly changed on Friday. It was very windy making the conditions very cool and suitable for runners. I am looking forward to a great run and good weather on a beautiful track will be an added bonus," said Chaudhary. Srinu Bugatha, who has won over 100 medals in national and international running events since he took up the sport in 2010, is also eyeing the course record this year.

"Everyone is a tough competitor in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. Especially, Suresh Kumar Patel and Pradeep Chaudhary will put up a tough challenge. I have come with the target of setting my best time and will try to break the course record," said Bugatha.

