Top stories- SPORTS

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Pro Kabaddi League final.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND Unstoppable Rohit powers India to 224/3 before bad light and rain forces early end on Day 1

By Tapan Mohanta Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) Rohit Sharma continued his sensational run as a Test opener with his third hundred of the series, allowing India to regain control of the proceedings after a top-order collapse in the third and final game against South Africa here on Saturday.

SPO-IND-RATHOUR Mental adjustments key to Rohit's success as Test opener: Rathour

By Tapan Mohanta Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday attributed Rohit Sharma's success as Test opener, in the ongoing series against South Africa, to mental adjustments.

SPO-IND-NORTJE Nortje rues slip-up after strong start

Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) South African pacer Anrich Nortje on Saturday rued letting India off the hook after reducing them to 39 for three on the opening day of the third and final Test here.

SPO-HALFMARATHON

Indian athletes eye course record bonus prize at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Top Indian elite athletes, including women's course record holder L Suriya, on Saturday said they would look to break the course record in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-PREVIEW ATK, Kerala Blasters face off in ISL-6 opener

Kochi, Oct 19 (PTI) Holders Bengaluru FC enter as firm favourites but first up it will be ATK and Kerala Blasters as the Indian Super league kicks off amid much fanfare here on Sunday.

SPO-MINISTRY-BOXING

Govt can't dictate terms to federations on selection: Rijiju New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday made it clear that the government would not interfere in selection matters but advised the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to be transparent and resolve the Nikhat Zareen-Mary Kom in the best possible manner.

SPO-BOX-MARYKOM-ZAREEN I'm not scared to fight Zareen in trials: Mary Kom

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) "I am not scared to face Nikhat Zareen," avowed celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, saying it would just be a "formality" to beat her in the trials for the Olympic qualifiers.

SPO-MARYKOM-BINDRA

Boxing is not Bindra's business to interfere: Mary Kom New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The celebrated M C Mary Kom on Saturday said boxing is not Abhinav Bindra's "business to interfere", expressing her displeasure at the Olympic champion's backing of Nikhat Zareen's demand for a trial bout against her.

SPO-HAZARE-PREVIEW Stage set for Vijay Hazare knockouts as Delhi faces Gujarat

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) After a longish league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, eight teams have qualified for the knockout phase beginning here on Sunday with Delhi playing its quarterfinal against Gujarat.

SPO-YUVRAJ-GANGULY

Wish you were there when yo-yo test was in demand: Yuvraj to Ganguly New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday congratulated Sourav Ganguly on his journey from being India's captain to becoming BCCI top boss and jokingly said it would have been good for him if he had taken reins of the board when the yo-yo test was in demand.

SPO-HOCK-JUNIOR Indian juniors lose to Great Britain in final of Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Oct 19 (PTI) The Indian junior men's hockey team lost to Great Britain 1-2 in the final of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Saturday.

SPO-MOTOGP

Honda's Marquez bags maiden MotoGP pole in Motegi By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Motegi (Japan), Oct 19 (PTI) Marc Marquez of Team Repsol Honda claimed his first-ever MotoGP pole position at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit after topping qualification race of the Motul Grand Prix, here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

Chawrasia T-23, Sharma T-41 at French Open Rome, Oct 19 (PTI) Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia was one over through 15 holes, slipping to T-23 from overnight T-13 in the Amundi Open de France here on Saturday.

SPO-PAK-CAMP Younis invites bowlers for special camp ahead of Australia tour

Karachi, Oct 19 (PTI) Desperate to find wicket-taking bowlers for the Australia tour, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has invited 15 bowlers, including two spinners, to attend a special weekend camp.

SPO-PAK-SARAFARAZ

Sarfaraz had chance to make graceful exit: Sources Karachi, Oct 19 (PTI) Sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed had the chance to make a graceful exit as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had advised him to step down as captain in all three formats but the wicketkeeper-batsman turned down the suggestion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)