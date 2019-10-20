Patriots WR Gordon out Monday; Edelman questionable

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon on Saturday was officially ruled out for Monday night's game against the New York Jets, after missing his third straight practice. Gordon hurt his left ankle and knee on Oct. 10 in the Patriots' Thursday night win over the New York Giants. The injuries are not believed to be serious, but Gordon was expected to miss at least a game or two.

Also absent for the Patriots will be tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), while wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are both questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week. Edelman has been battling the chest issue since Week 4 when he was hurt in the Patriots' win over the Jets. He has played 203 of a possible 221 snaps over the last three games.

Dorsett has not played since Week 4, but he appears on track to suit up. Also questionable after missing the last two games is running back Rex Burkhead, who has been battling a foot injury but practiced all week on a limited basis.

Edelman is easily the team leader with 38 receptions and 449 receiving yards, while chipping in two TDs. Gordon is second with 287 receiving yards, finding the end zone once. Dorsett leads the team with three touchdown catches. --Field Level Media

