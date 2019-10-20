Report: Chiefs add DT Pennel, release McClain

The Kansas City Chiefs have swapped defensive tackles, signing Mike Pennel and releasing Terrell McClain, according to a report Saturday from ESPN. Pennel, 28, has yet to appear in a game this season, released by the New England Patriots in August. For his career, he has appeared in 69 games (15 starts) between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

McClain, 31, only appeared in two games with the Chiefs after signing earlier this month. Before that, he had not played since being released by the Arizona Cardinals after the preseason. McClain has played for seven teams in the past nine seasons.

--Field Level Media

