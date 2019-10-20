Report: Cardinals RB Johnson to play vs. Giants

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is expected to play on Sunday against the New York Giants despite an ankle injury, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Johnson is officially listed as questionable, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying Friday that he would be a game-time decision. Kingsbury also said Johnson would have not have played if the game were on Friday when Johnson was limited for the second straight day.

Johnson, 27, has not missed a game this season, playing through a back issue against Atlanta last week en route to 102 total yards and two touchdowns. He has carried 76 times for 298 yards and two touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 315 yards and three scores this season.

Wideout Christian Kirk is also a game-time decision, after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice all week.

