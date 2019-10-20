8 Indian shooters to show case talent at World Military Games in Wuhan

By Ravi Jalhotra Eight Indians will be participating in the upcoming three different shooting events World Military Games in Wuhan. The events will include 25-meter rapid fire pistol, shotgun trap event and 300m big bore categories.

In the individual events today, three out of four Indian shooters were selected in the rapid-fire pistol for the qualifying round but failed to win a medal. Pallav Bhagwati, the team captain told ANI, "We are expecting two golds and a bronze from our shooters. The standard of shooting is very high at such events. "

Arjun awardee and Olympian Gurpreet Singh said that such events help the shooters as it provides them with a conducive atmosphere to test themselves. "The upcoming games are different as these games are only in the military. We are working harder so that we qualify for different levels as Olympic medalist are also participating," Singh said.

"Our performances have improved a lot by competing against Olympic medalists. We are trying to overcome our weak points so that we are able to do our best in the upcoming events," said another shooter from the Indian contingent, Yogesh Singh. Rajat Yadav, who is representing the country in 25 military rapid-fire event, stated that this year's performance will be better than India's performance last year.

"We are confident of taking home a medal this time." He said. "There are two events 25-meter Military Fire and Center Fire. The Military fire is an event which is only for the World Military Games. Despite not being regular in the event, we performed better. The next event is the day after tomorrow - 25-meter centerfire. Olympians and Arjun Awardees are participating," said coach Prem Singh. (ANI)

