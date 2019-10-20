The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: * Comment copies from day 2 of 3rd Test between India and South Africa.

* Copy on BCCI * Indian Super League match report.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND

'Hit Man's' Superhit Show: Rohit's double, Rahane's ton put India on top By Tapan Mohanta

Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) Rohit Sharma once again provided unbridled joy with his maiden Test double hundred before India's pacers dented an already scarred South Africa top-order to gain complete control in the third and final match here on Sunday.

SPO-MOTOGP

Brilliant Marquez wins 10th title of 2019 MotoGP season By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Motegi (Japan), Oct 20 (PTI) World champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team rode a brilliant race to claim his 10th title of the season at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit here on Sunday.

SPO-2NDLD HALFMARATHON

Belihu, Gemechu defend titles at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (Eds: Updating with details and quotes)

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu produced their personal best to retain the men's and women's titles respectively at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

