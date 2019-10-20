Solskjaer certain of getting good performance from Harry Maguire against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certain that Harry Maguire will play a 'good game' against Liverpool. "He's already shown how good he is. He shows us every single day but of course in big games you get more pressure at Man United, and at Liverpool," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"In the big clubs and in the big games, it's the ones who can step up. That shows the character of you and I don't doubt for one second Harry is going to play a good game against them," he added. Liverpool top the Premier League's points table with 24 points and have won all their eight matches so far. On the other hand, Manchester United are struggling as they are placed on the 14th spot with just nine points.

Solskjaer also stated that they signed the England international because they can see a leader who can be in the club for many years. "You don't buy a player for one type of game. We signed Harry because we can see a leader who can be here for many years," Solskjaer said.

Manchester United will compete against Liverpool on October 20. (ANI)

Also Read: Harry Maguire 'gutted' over Manchester United's 'not good enough' performance

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)