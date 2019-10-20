REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Russian 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova won the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Sunday with a brilliant performance in the free skate. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool Manchester United take on old rivals and league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

20 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Jiangsu seek win to maintain top four push Jiangsu Suning host Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday knowing a win will keep their hopes of a top four finish and a place in next year's Asian Champions League alive.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LEC/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lecce AC Milan host Lecce in a Serie A match

20 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-STR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Strasbourg Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Olympique de Marseille host Strasbourg in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-STS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Santos Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Santos at Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-LVT/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Levante Sevilla host Levante in La Liga.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-FLU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Fluminense Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Fluminense at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference following qualification to Rugby World Cup semi-finals England hold news conference following their victory over Australia, which secured passage to Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

21 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF-JAPAN/WOODS (TV)

Golf-Tiger Woods speaks to media on return to Japan Tiger Woods returns to Japan for first time since 2006 to compete in the Zozo Championship. He speaks to the media before the tournament begins on Thursday.

21 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune.

21 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

21 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Paris St Germain - news conferences & training Club Brugge and Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League match.

21 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

21 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-RSB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their Champions League group stage match at home to Red Star Belgrade.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TENNIS-VIENNA/

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open Action from day one of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-BASEL/

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from day one of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

