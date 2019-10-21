Sports News Roundup: Lions' Stafford fastest QB to 40,000 yards; NFL notebook: Bengals' Green 'still a ways to go'

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Figure skating: Shcherbakova, 15, wins in senior grand prix debut

Russian 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova won the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Sunday with a brilliant performance in the free skate. In her senior grand prix debut, Shcherbakova landed a dazzling series of jumps to surge past American Bradie Tennell, who had led following the short program.

Lions' Stafford fastest QB to 40,000 yards

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford became the fastest player to reach 40,000 NFL career passing yards on Sunday. He entered the game against the Minnesota Vikings needing 87 yards to hit the milestone and eclipsed it on a 36-yard completion to wideout Danny Amendola in the first quarter.

Golf: Colsaerts returns to winning ways with French Open title

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts captured his first European Tour title in seven years on Sunday, winning the French Open by one shot after a final round of 72. The 36-year-old, who held a three-shot lead coming into the final day at Le Golf National, fired three birdies and a superb eagle on the par-five 14th before a double bogey on the next hole to finish at 12-under for the tournament.

Bencic and Rublev victorious in Moscow

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to outclass local favorite Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday to win her second title of the season and fourth overall. The world number 10 switched gears after losing the opening set, dropping only two of the last 14 games in a stunning show to swat aside the 2014 champion.

MLB umpire Cooper dies at 52

Eric Cooper, who just completed his 21st year as a major league umpire after working an American League Division Series, died at the age of 52. "This is a very sad day across Major League Baseball," commissioner Rob Manfred said Sunday in a statement.

Murray beats Wawrinka to win first title since hip surgery

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title since having career-saving hip surgery as he fought off Stan Wawrinka in an engrossing duel in the European Open final in Antwerp on Sunday. Former world number one Murray, who appeared on the brink of retirement after losing in the first round of the Australian Open in January, battled back from a set and a break down to win 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Top 25 roundup: Illinois shocks No. 6 Wisconsin

Illinois' James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired, and quarterback Brandon Peters passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns as the host Fighting Illini stunned No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday. Reggie Corbin rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), who broke a four-game losing streak and scored the final 10 points of the game after two Wisconsin turnovers -- a fumble by Jonathan Taylor and an interception by Jack Coan.

Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final. Despite two victories over top-10 opponents in his career, a first trophy had proved elusive for the 20-year-old but Shapovalov was not to be denied by his Serbian opponent who was on a similar quest.

NHL roundup: Hughes nets first goal in Devils' win

Rookie Jack Hughes scored his first NHL goal, and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded his first shutout of the season as the New Jersey Devils skated to a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J. A passing sequence between defenseman Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall resulted in an unmarked Hughes receiving the puck on the near side. Hughes, the top pick in this year's draft, wasted little time in wiring a wrist shot through traffic for his milestone goal.

NFL notebook: Bengals' Green 'still a ways to go'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green doesn't appear to be returning to the field in the near future. Green has yet to play in a game this season since sustaining an ankle injury in July. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was limited in practice last week before failing to participate in this week's sessions.

