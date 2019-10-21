Report: Falcons' Ryan (ankle) set for MRI on Monday

Quarterback Matt Ryan will undergo an MRI exam Monday after leaving the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Los Angeles Rams early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right ankle. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the team does not believe the injury to be serious. Ryan was wearing a protective boot on his right foot after the game.

The Falcons, who fell to 1-6 with the 37-10 loss, their fifth straight defeat, were trailing 27-3 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter when Ryan was sacked and stripped of the ball by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who also recovered the fumble. Ryan's right leg appeared to bend awkwardly as he was brought down. He did not return.

Ryan was 16 of 27 for 159 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. For the season, he is 202-of-285 passing for 2,170 yards and 15 touchdowns. Matt Schaub replaced Ryan and completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan has started 153 consecutive regular-season games, starting with Week 14 of the 2009 season. That's the second-longest active streak for a quarterback behind the Chargers' Philip Rivers (215). Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

