India enforced the follow-on after bowling out South Africa for 162 on day three of the third and final Test here on Monday.

South Africa still trail India by 335 runs.

Brief scores: India 497/9 decl. South Africa 162 all out in 56.2 overs (Hamza 62; Umesh 3/40).

