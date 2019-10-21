Springbok’s achievement gives country hope to achieve Rugby World Cup

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, led by the Chairperson William Matsheke has congratulated the "Springboks" for reaching the Semi-Finals by defeating the host country Japan at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks shattered Japan's dreams of reaching the World Cup semi-finals with a pulsating 26-3 victory in Tokyo on Sunday to set up a blockbuster last-four clash with Wales.

"This was achieved through hard work, commitment and dedication from our Boks players. It shows with strong character and the will to win you can conquer against all odds considering our players led by Captain Siya Kolisi who played before a capacity stadium made up of jubilant Japanese fans.

"Your achievements remind us of the words of our late and former state President Nelson Mandela on the eve of winning the 1995 World Cup when he said 'Sport has the power to change the world, it has the power to inspire'.

"It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair," Matsheke said.

Matsheke said the Springbok's achievement has given the country hope that we are close to achieving another Rugby World Cup victory as South Africa's first win was in 1995 and the second was in 2007, 12 years in between and now 12 years after the last win and hope history will repeat itself.

"The Gauteng province and the Nation is fully behind you and we call on all the people of Gauteng to continue to wear their Springbok Jerseys every Friday until our boys bring back the Webb Ellis Cup as we are two games away from achieving yet another Rugby World Cup victory," Matsheke said. #StrongerTogether.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)