Rajasthan Royals appoints Andrew McDonald as new head coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have appointed Australian coach and cricketer Andrew Barry McDonald as new head coach for a tenure of three years on Monday. The former Australian all-rounder has outstanding credentials and has coached Leicestershire, Victoria, and the Melbourne Renegades.

The 38-year-old played four Tests for Australia, had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach. The Victorian then moved the Renegades from 7th position to win the Big Bash this year. McDonald has been a part of the IPL in the past and has played for Delhi Daredevils in 2009 IPL before being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012-2013. He was also the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our head coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL," said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals. Andrew will be preparing for the season by sharing experiences and best practices with exceptional coaches in other sports and will be visiting India in the near future to meet the Royals team, both on and off the field," he added.

Royals only won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 in the last edition they were at the seventh spot and hence failed to qualify in playoffs. (ANI)

