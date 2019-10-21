Sports News Summary: Lions' Stafford fastest QB to 40,000 yards

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lions' Stafford fastest QB to 40,000 yards

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford became the fastest player to reach 40,000 NFL career passing yards on Sunday. He entered the game against the Minnesota Vikings needing 87 yards to hit the milestone and eclipsed it on a 36-yard completion to wideout Danny Amendola in the first quarter. NFL roundup: Packers rout Raiders behind Rodgers' 6 TDs

Aaron Rodgers threw five touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers capped their fifth home game in seven weeks with a 42-24 dismantling of the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Green Bay improved to 6-1 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur behind the biggest game of the season from Rodgers. When he hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 74-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Rodgers had six total touchdowns compared to six incompletions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He wound up completing 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards. MLB umpire Cooper dies at 52

Eric Cooper, who just completed his 21st year as a major league umpire after working an American League Division Series, died at the age of 52. "This is a very sad day across Major League Baseball," commissioner Rob Manfred said Sunday in a statement. Murray beats Wawrinka to win first title since hip surgery

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title since having career-saving hip surgery as he fought off Stan Wawrinka in an engrossing duel in the European Open final in Antwerp on Sunday. Former world number one Murray, who appeared on the brink of retirement after losing in the first round of the Australian Open in January, battled back from a set and a break down to win 3-6 6-4 6-4. Steelers LB Chickillo arrested: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Details surrounding the alleged incident were unclear, though the newspaper reported the arrest occurred in southern Pennsylvania. It added Chickillo, 26, was arraigned before 8 a.m. ET Sunday, released on bond and scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing later this month. Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final. Despite two victories over top-10 opponents in his career, a first trophy had proved elusive for the 20-year-old but Shapovalov was not to be denied by his Serbian opponent who was on a similar quest. NHL Roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers

Jacob Markstrom made 16 of his season-high 38 saves in the third period, and Bo Horvat scored the first road power-play goal for Vancouver, who held on for a victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday. Ex-CEOs to plead guilty to roles in U.S. college admissions scam

Four wealthy parents including the former chief executives of bond manager Pimco and specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc are set to plead guilty on Monday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors in Boston say ex-Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, Hercules Capital founder Manuel Henriquez and his wife, Elizabeth, and onetime food manufacturer executive Michelle Janavs took part in a bribery scheme that helped their children gain admission to universities as fake athletic recruits. NASCAR notebook: Keselowski suffers crushing elimination at Kansas

Brad Keselowski thought his playoff run would continue when he came to pit road for fresh tires before the first of two overtimes in Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski would have been fine, but he had a wreck out of Turn 4 in the first overtime and caused a caution with eventual race winner Denny Hamlin less than a car-length from the white flag and an official race. Day wins Japan Skins as Woods emerges unscathed

Jason Day won the Japan Skins game on Monday but the real winner was probably Tiger Woods, who reported a clean bill of health in his first competitive round since undergoing knee surgery two months ago. Australian Day birdied the final hole to pick up $100,000 for a total of $210,000 designated to charity, while Woods ($60,000), Rory McIlroy ($60,000) and Hideki Matsuyama ($20,000) collected the crumbs at Narashino Country Club.

