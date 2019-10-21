Saints DBs mock Cohen's height in lopsided win

New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson didn't take too kindly to Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen pounding his chest after a reception in Sunday's game. Cohen absorbed a big hit and stayed on his feet before being taken down behind the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 36-25 victory over Chicago.

After Cohen appeared to have a few words with Saints coach Sean Payton, the two New Orleans players elected to mock the 5-foot-6 running back's height by holding out their arms at various levels. Gardner-Johnson held his arm at shoulder length while Apple put his hand on Cohen's head. Cohen rushed for 10 yards on three carries and caught nine passes for just 19 more for the Bears. The 24-year-old has rushed for 47 yards with 29 receptions for 147 more in six games this season.

