REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title since having career-saving hip surgery as he fought off Stan Wawrinka in an engrossing duel in the European Open final in Antwerp on Sunday. GOLF-JAPAN-CHALLENGE

Day wins Japan Skins as Woods emerges unscathed CHIBA, Tokyo (Reuters) - Jason Day won the Japan Skins game on Monday but the real winner was probably Tiger Woods, who reported a clean bill of health in his first competitive round since undergoing knee surgery two months ago.

TENNIS-STOCKHOLM Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open

(Reuters) - Canada’s Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Arsenal

Sheffield United play Arsenal in the Premier League. 21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-VAL/PREVIEW Soccer - Champions League - Lille & Valencia news conferences & training

Champions league match LOSC Lille against Valencia CF trainings and news conferences 22 Oct

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam news conference & training

Ajax Amsterdam prepare for their Champions League group stage match at home to Chelsea. 22 Oct 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Slavia Prague v FC Barcelona - news conferences & training

Slavia Prague and Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match. 22 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-B04/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. 22 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool prepare for their Champions League match away to Genk. 22 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMTATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-RADCLIFFE/ Athletics-Radcliffe looks at what lies ahead for the marathon

Paula Radcliffe, who watched her 16-year old marathon record fall to Kenyan Brigid Kosgei last weekend takes a look at might lay ahead for event as once thought of impossible barriers are smashed. 21 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/DAGG (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Former New Zealand back Dagg gives thoughts on World Cup semi-finals Former New Zealand winger Israel Dagg gives thoughts on the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/DALLAGLIO (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Former England forward Dallaglio gives thoughts on World Cup semi-finals Former England number eight Lawrence Dallaglio gives thoughts on the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand news conference New Zealand hold news conference looking ahead to Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

22 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 22 Oct

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from day two of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 22 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-BASEL/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from round one of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in

Pune. 22 Oct

