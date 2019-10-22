Nets, Prince agree to two-year extension

Taurean Prince agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets. The deal is worth up to $29 million, ESPN reported. The Nets announced the deal Monday before the 6 p.m. ET deadline for members of the 2016 draft class to sign extensions.

Prince was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in July as part of the massive roster overhaul that included big names Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan. Prince, 25, averaged a team-high 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes per game with the Nets in the preseason.

He has 139 career starts in the NBA and averaged 11.4 and 3.8 rebounds per game in three seasons with the Hawks. Prince was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz out of Baylor. He was acquired by Atlanta in a three-team trade on July 7, 2016.

