Indian skipper Virat Kohli is proud of his 'amazing team' after the Men in Blue white-washed South Africa in Test series on Tuesday. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "So proud of this amazing team and the hard work which is put in day in and day out. Onwards and upwards."

India won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. This is the first time India have registered a series whitewash against South Africa in Test cricket history. The team was only two wickets away from the victory on day four and did not take much time to secure the win.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also praised the team for their 'outstanding display'. "Outstanding display of cricket by to win the series 3-0. Very good to see all batsmen contribute & the wickets getting shared between the pacers & spinners. Dominating start to the World Test Championship," Tendulkar tweeted.

Rohit Sharma, who was named as the player of the match, tweeted: "Very assertive and clinical, that's how I would like to put it across this entire month. Extremely happy to be part of incredible Indian team @BCCI." Expressing happiness on the micro-blogging site, Umesh Yadav wrote: "What an amazing series win Great effort by the bowlers and batsman. Proud to be a part of this team." (ANI)

