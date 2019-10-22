Travis Head looks to limited overs cricket for Test return

Australian cricketer Travis Head wants to play white-ball cricket in order to reclaim his Test spot. The 25-year-old cricketer was replaced by Mitchell Marsh in the fifth Ashes Test after his poor run in the series.

"I think one day cricket in the middle of summer is a good thing, sometimes it can give you a little bit of freedom," cricket.com.au quoted Head as saying. "I can go out and hit the ball, I can go out and play with a bit of freedom," he added.

Despite having a bad summer, Head is hopeful of returning to the side for the home series against Pakistan. "Sometimes you can get a lot of runs and feel like you are not batting well, sometimes you can bat well and not get runs," said Head.

"I would love to be there obviously but I will keep doing what I am doing," he added. Australia will lock horns with Pakistan in the first Test match starting from November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)