Lakers to evaluate Kuzma after opener

Kyle Kuzma could return to the Los Angeles Lakers soon despite missing Tuesday's opener against the Clippers with a stress reaction in his left foot. Kuzma was cleared for non-contact practice last week and is officially day-to-day, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said in ruling Kuzma out for the first game of the regular season.

"Right now, we're just talking about ramping up his activity, and we're not going to look past two days from now," Vogel said. "We're going to try to increase his workload and activities this week, and we'll see where we're at." Kuzma didn't sound like he was expecting to be back this week. In comments to ESPN, he said he hasn't "been doing too much" and was pleased to be cleared to take jump shots.

"There's a progression," Vogel said. "He's on no-contact, half-court now. I'm sure we'll build up to no-contact, full-court with sprinting or potentially half-court with contact. I'm not sure which direction they're going to take it next, but there will be a progression this week building him up." Kuzma, 24, was shut down after participating in Team USA training this summer. Vogel described him as "impatient" with the injury but added Kuzma is on board with the team's plan.

He averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in his second NBA season in 2018-19. "The main thing is just making sure I'm healthy and (ready to) go," Kuzma said. "It's a long season, so (missing opening night) won't affect me mentally or anything."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)