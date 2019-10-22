Sports News Summary: Federer wins in 53 minutes to advance in Basel in 1,500th tour game

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer wins in 53 minutes to advance in Basel in 1,500th tour game

Swiss top seed Roger Federer celebrated his 1,500th ATP match with a commanding 6-2 6-1 win over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Monday. Playing in his hometown, 20-times Grand Slam champion Federer barely broke a sweat as he fired 12 aces and won 82% of his first service points, wrapping up the encounter against the hapless German qualifier in 53 minutes. Jazz sign Ingles to a one-year extension

The Utah Jazz signed forward Joe Ingles to a contract extension on Monday, the team announced. The Jazz did not disclose terms of the deal, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was for one year and $14 million. The extension keeps Ingles under contract through the end of the 2021-22 campaign. NFL notebook: Quick return unlikely for Mahomes

Asked Monday how soon Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes could return from his dislocated right kneecap, coach Andy Reid said it would be a "stretch" to expect his star to be back for the Chiefs' Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Regarding a progress report, Reid said, "I don't think you put a timeline on this thing. You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't think you can do that with this injury." NHL Roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers

NHL roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers Jacob Markstrom made 16 of his season-high 38 saves in the third period, and Bo Horvat scored the first road power-play goal for Vancouver, who held on for a victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday. NHL roundup: Jackets edge Leafs on OT penalty shot

Gustav Nyquist scored on a penalty shot at 1:57 of overtime, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The penalty shot was awarded after Toronto's Mitch Marner hooked Nyquist on a breakaway. Nyquist responded by scoring his second goal of the season. NBA notebook: Zion out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson will be sidelined up to two months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Monday. The Pelicans said Williamson was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus and the timetable for his return is 6-8 weeks. New snowboard bindings fuel amputee's Paralympic hopes

A former British army soldier who lost both his legs in a bomb explosion in Northern Ireland is hoping to snowboard in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in China thanks to new 3D-printed bindings which can absorb shock and give him greater speed. Darren Swift, 53, who lost his legs above the knee, worked with the Bristol-based Centre for Modelling Simulation (CFMS), a not-for-profit digital engineering specialist to develop the bindings, made from a material blending nylon and fibreglass. Soccer: Fast-growing MLS awards expansion franchise to Sacramento

Major League Soccer is heading for Sacramento after California's capital city was revealed as its latest expansion club on Monday. The club, which will take over the banner of the Sacramento Republic Football Club soccer team that has played in the lower-tier United Soccer League (USL) since 2014, will begin playing in 2022 in a new downtown stadium as MLS's 29th team. William Hill Sports Book of the Year shortlist announced

The six-strong shortlist for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award was announced on Tuesday, with twice winners Donald McCrae and Duncan Hamilton in contention for the 2019 prize. McCrae's book 'In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles' is based on how boxing trainer Gerry Storey ran his Belfast gym during the Troubles and trained fighters on both the Republican and Loyalist sides. Bertens, Sabalenka off the mark in WTA Elite Trophy

Dutch top seed Kiki Bertens beat Croatia's Donna Vekic for the third consecutive time this year with a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory in their round robin match at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai on Tuesday. Bertens, playing in her seventh tournament since her U.S. Open third round exit, was pushed to the limit in an absorbing opening set that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, with a number of games going to deuce and plenty of break points available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)