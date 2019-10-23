Giants sign veteran LB Bucannon

The New York Giants signed inside linebacker Deone Bucannon on Tuesday, two weeks after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bucannon reunites with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who was with Bucannon in Arizona from 2013-17, including as the Cardinals' coordinator from 2015-17.

Bucannon, 27, spent the first five games of the season in Tampa Bay under two other former Cardinals coaches in Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles, but he played just eight defensive snaps compared to 77 on special teams. The sixth-year pro appeared in five games and had three tackles for the Bucs. A first-round pick by Arizona in 2014, Bucannon has 409 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions in 75 career games.

To make room on the roster, the Giants released rookie linebacker Tuzar Skipper. Earlier Tuesday, they signed linebacker Devante Downs off the practice squad and waived tight end Garrett Dickerson. The moves come two days after the Giants allowed 156 rushing yards, including 126 and three touchdowns to Chase Edmonds, in a loss to the Cardinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)