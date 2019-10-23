Lions trade DB Diggs to Seahawks for 5th-round pick

The Detroit Lions traded defensive back Quandre Diggs and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-round pick on Tuesday. Some of Diggs' Lions teammates were not happy when the news was first reported by NFL Network.

"Wowwwwwwwww no way," veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. wrote on Twitter. Cornerback Darius Slay simply wrote: "WTF."

Diggs, 26, is a team captain in his fifth season with the Lions. He has six career interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, along with 24 pass breakups and 235 tackles in 65 games (40 starts). He has played in five games (all starts) this season for the 2-3-1 Lions, making 20 tackles, including four against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He missed one game due to injury.

Diggs was in the first year of a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension signed in September of 2018, with the deal running through 2021. His trade leaves $1.9 million in dead money on the Lions' cap in 2019 and $2.8 million in 2020. Diggs was a sixth-round selection (200th overall) of the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas.

