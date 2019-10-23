Phils tab Barber director of amateur scouting

The Philadelphia Phillies hired Brian Barber as their new director of amateur scouting, the team announced Tuesday. Barber spent the past 18 years as a member of the New York Yankees amateur-scouting department and the last 10 years in the high-ranking position of national crosschecker.

Credited with playing a large role in identifying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as a first-round talent in 2013, Barber becomes the latest longtime Yankees employee to join the Phillies. Bench coach Rob Thomson was hired before the 2018 season after 28 seasons in the Yankees organization. The 46-year-old Barber pitched in the major leagues for four seasons. He compiled a 5-8 career record with a 6.77 ERA after spending two seasons apiece with the St. Louis Cardinals (1995-96) and Kansas City Royals (1998-99).

Johnny Almaraz stepped down as the Phillies director of amateur scouting in early September. The announcement of Barber getting the job was a surprise, as it had been widely assumed Philadelphia would replace Almaraz with Greg Schilz, their No. 2 man in amateur scouting.

Schilz joined the Phillies as assistant scouting director in the fall of 2016 after 12 years with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He reportedly was a finalist for the director position. The Phillies continue to interview candidates for the field manager's position. Former Yankees catcher and manager Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker are considered the top contenders.

