Wild blank Oilers behind two goals from Staal

Eric Staal had two goals and an assist and Alex Stalock and Devan Dubnyk combined to make 25 saves as the Minnesota Wild blanked the Edmonton Oilers, 3-0, on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Brad Hunt also scored a goal for Minnesota, which won its second straight game. Jordan Greenway added two assists.

Stalock, taking over for injured starter Dubnyk early in the second period, finished with 16 saves. Dubnyk, starting in his 300th career game with Minnesota, had nine saves but left after landing hard on his back and while also hitting the back of his head on the ice when Ryan Donato of the Wild and Brandon Manning of the Oilers crashed into him while charging the goal. Mike Smith finished with 27 saves for Pacific Division-leading Edmonton, which suffered just its second regulation loss in 10 games this season. It was the second straight shutout loss for the Oilers, who fell 1-0 at Winnipeg in a shootout on Sunday night.

Staal, who had failed to score any goals in Minnesota's first eight games, had two 75 seconds apart midway through the first period as the Wild jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Staal's first score came when he backhanded a pass from Greenway into the right corner while cutting in front of the net. The second came on another backhand on a rebound of a Carson Soucy shot from the left point.

Staal then picked up an assist on the Wild's third goal of the period, a power-play goal by Hunt. It was the fourth goal of the season and the second straight game that Hunt potted a power-play goal, one-timing a pass from Matt Dumba from the top of the right circle that deflected slightly off the stick of defenseman Darnell Nurse and through Smith's pads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)