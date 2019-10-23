International Development News
We are committed to ensuring that sports is corruption free: Kiren Rijiju

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is committed to ensuring that sports is corruption-free and above favouritism.

ANI
23-10-2019
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is committed to ensuring that sports is corruption-free and above favouritism. "We are very committed to ensuring, that all kinds of activities within the sports must be corruption free," Rijiju told reporters.

"We want clean sports, which means, sports free from drugs, doping, and favouritism," he added. "Sport is a field where you must be able to provide equal opportunity to everyone," said Rijiju.

He made these statements on the sidelines of an event where he inaugurated the vigilance week observed by the Sports Authority of India. "We will set an example that we will run the Sports Authority of India with full efficiency and commitment without any tinge of corruption," he said.

"If you are involved in corruption you will never be able to achieve targets. An efficient administration will lead to better results and sports is directly correlated with results," he added. (ANI)



(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
