Texans reshuffle deck ahead of Raiders matchup

Houston Texans coach and de facto general manager Bill O'Brien executed a series of trades just prior to the start of the season that gave clear indication of the organization's desire to capitalize on the ascendancy of quarterback Deshaun Watson and the championship window his talent opens. O'Brien hit the transaction wire again this week, acquiring third-year cornerback Gareon Conley, 24, from Oakland in advance of the Texans hosting the Raiders Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Conley joins a secondary hamstrung by injury and subpar performance, with Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns last Sunday in Indianapolis' 30-23 home victory over the Texans, a defeat that knocked Houston from atop the AFC South. "We studied him," O'Brien said of Conley, who should see playing time against the Raiders. "We've known him for a while. We studied him coming out of the (2017) draft, coming out of Ohio State. Good athlete, good size, has man-to-man ability. So, we'll see how it goes.

"I think he's got -- from when you watch the tape, you see a guy that has good athletic ability, the ability to flip his hips. He's got good patience, so hopefully, we see that here." For Oakland, jettisoning Conley represents an opportunity for Raiders coach Jon Gruden to continue reshaping the roster to his liking. Gruden, in the second season of his second stint with the franchise, made clear that moving Conley opens the door for a trio of rookie cornerbacks he had direct influence adding last offseason: Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson and Keisean Nixon.

While Johnson, set for reinstatement from the injured reserve list next week against the Chargers, and Nixon are sure to benefit with Conley in Houston, Mullen stands to gain the most from the trade. The expectation is that his reps will increase exponentially, starting this Sunday. "The only way to get these guys ready for primetime is to put them out there," Gruden said. "We like the progress that (Mullen has) made; that's why we took him at the top of the second round.

"We really like Isaiah Johnson and the way he looked last week on the practice field. Nevin Lawson is a guy that started (54) games. You throw in Keisean Nixon and we feel like we got some guys that we want to take a look at." Mullen had established a relationship with Conley. Gaining a shot to establish himself as a viable contributor as a rookie is something Mullen has desired, but gaining that shot at Conley's expense left him a bit torn.

"That was a good feeling knowing that I'm going to have an opportunity," Mullen said. "But then again, losing a guy that I know that I can depend on and a guy that can help me grow and get better (is bittersweet). But now it's time to put that aside and focus on getting better and making plays and helping this team. "It means a lot. I'm going to prove to them that I can go out there and they can trust me and believe in me and I'm going to make the plays that come to me."

