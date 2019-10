FIFA has awarded the inaugural edition of its expanded 24-team Club World Cup to China, the association's president Gianni Infantino announced in Shanghai on Thursday, calling it a "historic decision". "The FIFA Council decided today, unanimously, to appoint China... as the host of the new FIFA World Cup for Clubs," he told reporters.

