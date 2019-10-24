Hyderabad FC to miss Nestor Gordillo until December

Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Hyderabad FC will be without the services of Spanish midfielder Nestor Gordillo for their first eight matches of the upcoming sixth season. Hyderabad will make their ISL debut against former champions ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Friday.

Gordillo will be ineligible for selection until December after he was handed a four-month ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Players' Status Committee on August 13 this year for signing a "pre-contract" with the now-dissolved FC Pune City despite having a year left in his contract with Chennai City FC. Latest the 30-year-old can be available for current ISL season is in the reverse fixture when Hyderabad FC host ATK on December 21.

