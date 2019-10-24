International Development News
Development News Edition

Ganguly attends meeting to choose T20I, Test squad for series against Bangladesh

After taking charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday took part in the selection meeting for choosing the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:14 IST
Ganguly attends meeting to choose T20I, Test squad for series against Bangladesh
The selection meeting involving Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After taking charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday took part in the selection meeting for choosing the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh. India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma were also a part of the meeting. Chief selector MSK Prasad and the new secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah also attended the session.

BCCI shared the photo of the meeting on Twitter and wrote: "All smiles at the senior selection committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh were announced". Skipper Kohli has been rested while wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in place of Kohli. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was a part of the squad for the series against South Africa, has not been included in the team as he underwent lower-back surgery in London last month.

Pacer Shardul Thakur has also been included in the T20I squad while Navdeep Saini has been excluded as chief selector MSK Prasad announced that he is unfit. India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.

In terms of Tests, India has opted to go for an unchanged squad from the series against South Africa. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was outstanding in the final Test against the Proteas has not managed to find a place in the team. Nadeem had come in as a replacement for Kuldeep Yadav in the final match of the series against South Africa.

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. India is slated to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

Also Read: Protests flare in Bangladesh over killing of university student

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

French Open: PV Sindhu marches into quarter-finals

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. She defeated Singapores Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 in the second-round match.Sindhu came out all guns blazing and she won the fir...

Neurological disorders pose healthcare challenge in poor countries: Mandaviya

Minister for Shipping and Minister of State for Chemicals Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Neurological disorders pose a great challenge to the healthcare in developing countries in view of limited resources and manpower th...

UPDATE 3-Ethiopia activist calls for calm after 16 killed in clashes

Prominent Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed called for calm on Thursday amid protests that have killed 16 people and are challenging Nobel Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his political heartland. Addressing hundreds of supporters...

Pence takes aim at China on Hong Kong in major policy speech

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing rights and liberties in Hong Kong in a wide-ranging critique of Beijings behavior but also insisted that the United States does not seek confrontation or to de-couple from it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019