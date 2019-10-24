Ganguly attends meeting to choose T20I, Test squad for series against Bangladesh

After taking charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday took part in the selection meeting for choosing the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh. India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma were also a part of the meeting. Chief selector MSK Prasad and the new secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah also attended the session.

BCCI shared the photo of the meeting on Twitter and wrote: "All smiles at the senior selection committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh were announced". Skipper Kohli has been rested while wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in place of Kohli. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was a part of the squad for the series against South Africa, has not been included in the team as he underwent lower-back surgery in London last month.

Pacer Shardul Thakur has also been included in the T20I squad while Navdeep Saini has been excluded as chief selector MSK Prasad announced that he is unfit. India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.

In terms of Tests, India has opted to go for an unchanged squad from the series against South Africa. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was outstanding in the final Test against the Proteas has not managed to find a place in the team. Nadeem had come in as a replacement for Kuldeep Yadav in the final match of the series against South Africa.

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. India is slated to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

