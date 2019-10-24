NFLPA says Jets' Osemele within rights to seek medical care

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Thursday in support of New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Friday despite the team's contention he doesn't need it right away. "Our union supports every player's right to a second medical opinion, workers' compensation and the best medical care," the statement reads. "It is not appropriate or ethical for employers in any line of work to dictate the medical care and treatment of any employee. We are considering all options to protect Kelechi Osemele, as we would for any of our members."

Osemele has missed three games while seeking surgery on a torn labrum, although the team has wanted him to play through the injury this season and has fined him since Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed practice. He has filed a grievance over the fines, which amount to a full game check -- about $579,000, according to SNY.tv. He reportedly was given the approval of a team doctor and an independent doctor to practice. It was determined that his injury existed before the season and could wait until the offseason to address via surgery.

Osemele started the first three games but hasn't played or practiced since a Week 3 game against the New England Patriots Osemele, 30, has started 96 NFL games, playing for the Baltimore Ravens (2012-2015), Oakland Raiders (2016-18) and Jets (2019). He is a two-time Pro Bowl player.

