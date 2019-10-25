International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka sets up quarter-final with fellow Swiss Federer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Basel
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka sets up quarter-final with fellow Swiss Federer
Image Credit: Flickr

Stan Wawrinka outlasted Frances Tiafoe over three sets to set up an all-home quarter-final against compatriot and fellow veteran Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Waewrinka, who won 6-3 3-6 7-5, will attempt to beat Federer for only the fourth time when they meet for their 27th clash on Friday in a dream tie for the Basel crowd. Wawrinka's last win over his countryman was at the French Open quarter-finals in 2015, since when Federer, four years his senior, has beaten him seven times in a row.

Earlier, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided an upset defeat against Ricardas Berankis when he came from a set down. The Lithuanian, ranked 70th, won the first set in a tiebreak before Tsitsipas took control of his service games to secure the remaining two sets comfortably for a 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 win.

Sixth-ranked Tsitsipas faced one break point in the match and won 75% of his second-serve points on the way to his 13th quarter-final of the season. The 21-year-old has recovered well from a poor patch of form in August, reaching the China Open final and the Shanghai Masters semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss on Friday the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a two-tier lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet. Ac...

UPDATE 5-Pence backs Hong Kong protests in China speech, slams NBA and Nike

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing rights and liberties in Hong Kong and blasted U.S. company Nike and the National Basketball Association for falling in line with Beijing in a disagreement over free spee...

EU to help fund Colombia peace process for additional four years

The European Union said on Thursday it would extend for four years funding to support implementation of Colombias peace accord with former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC rebels, including an initial contribution of 33.5 million...

Baseball-Astros fire executive Taubman for inappropriate comments

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for inappropriate comments he directed towards a group of three female reporters, the Major League Baseball club said on Thursday. The decision came three days after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019