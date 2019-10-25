Report: Jets open to trading WR Anderson
The New York Jets have informed teams that wide receiver Robby Anderson is available for trade prior to next week's deadline, the New York Daily News reported on Thursday. Anderson is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has 17 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown in six games for the Jets (1-5), who visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET). Anderson has led the team in catches in each of the last two seasons. He has recorded 172 receptions for 2,546 yards with 16 touchdowns in 52 career games with New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
