Sports News Roundup: Federer earns walkover into Swiss semis; Thiem ends Verdasco jinx to reach Vienna quarters

Sports News Roundup: Federer earns walkover into Swiss semis; Thiem ends Verdasco jinx to reach Vienna quarters
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Federer earns walkover into Swiss semis

Roger Federer is through to the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel after Swiss countryman Stan Wawrinka was forced to pull out of the tournament. Wawrinka, the seventh seed, defeated the United States' Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday, but he emerged from the match with renewed pain in his ailing back.

Report: USWNT hiring Andonovski as head coach

Vlatko Andonovski will be named head coach of the U.S. women's national soccer team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday. The 43-year-old has been the head coach of Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League for the past two seasons. Before that, he led FC Kansas City to NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015.

McGregor announces UFC return on Jan 18 in Las Vegas

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor plans to return to the UFC octagon in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, he told a media conference in Moscow on Thursday, against an opponent he declined to name. McGregor said he wants three fights in 2020, including rematches with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated the Irishman in a lightweight title bout last year, the Irishman's most recent MMA fight.

Take 5: Panthers QB Allen's biggest test yet

With Cam Newton still on the mend, Kyle Allen has another chance to stake his claim to the Carolina Panthers' starting job at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Allen is 5-0 as the Panthers' starter dating to 2018, but he's about to face his toughest test against a talented and complex defense.

Wawrinka sets up quarter-final with fellow Swiss Federer

Stan Wawrinka outlasted Frances Tiafoe over three sets to set up an all-home quarter-final against compatriot and fellow veteran Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday. The 34-year-old Waewrinka, who won 6-3 3-6 7-5, will attempt to beat Federer for only the fourth time when they meet for their 27th clash on Friday in a dream tie for the Basel crowd.

New Mexico quarterback Jones arrested, suspended

New Mexico suspended senior quarterback Sheriron Jones indefinitely and coach Bob Davie declined to say why, but a media report could provide the reason. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Wednesday that Jones was arrested Oct. 18 after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a campus parking garage.

Trump to attend Sunday's potential Game 5 of World Series

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would attend Game 5 of the World Series in Washington on Sunday so long as Major League Baseball's championship is not decided sooner. The Washington Nationals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after a pair of road wins over the Houston Astros and host the next three games starting on Friday. It will be the first World Series played in the U.S. capital since 1933.

NBA roundup: Irving scores 50 in Nets' OT loss to Wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns collected 36 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 50-point performance from Kyrie Irving in a 127-126 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. Irving had the ball in his hands on the final possession, but the six-time All-Star lost his footing off the dribble and forced a shot that caromed off the rim as time expired.

Thiem ends Verdasco jinx to reach Vienna quarters

Home favorite and top seed Dominic Thiem beat Fernando Verdasco for the first time to reach the Vienna Open quarter-finals on Thursday. Thiem, this year's French Open runner-up, had a rocky start as Verdasco broke in the first game of the match before taking the opening set 6-3.

Nationals confirm Corbin as Game 4 starter

Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin, who made a relief appearance in Game 1 of the World Series, will return to his regular role as a starter in Game 4 on Saturday against the visiting Houston Astros. Manager Dave Martinez made the announcement Thursday on the teams' off day. The Nationals won the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Houston. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Washington, the first World Series game in the nation's capital since 1933.

