Cousins, Vikings defense too much for Redskins

  Reuters
  • |
  • Minneapolis
  • |
  Updated: 25-10-2019 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 08:55 IST
Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards against his former team as the Minnesota Vikings recorded a 19-9 victory over the visiting Washington Redskins on Thursday night. Dan Bailey kicked four field goals and Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 143 yards as the Vikings (6-2) won their fourth consecutive game. Diggs set a franchise mark by accumulating 453 receiving yards over a three-game span.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries and caught five passes for 73 yards. Minnesota never punted and totaled 434 yards while holding Washington to 216. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries and moved into sixth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 13,701 yards. The former Minnesota star surpassed LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) with a 29-yard scamper during the middle of the third quarter and passed Jerome Bettis (13,662) earlier in the stanza.

Washington quarterback Case Keenum missed the second half due to a concussion. The former Viking was 12-of-16 passing for 130 yards in the first half as the Redskins dropped to 1-7. Rookie backup Dwayne Haskins was 3-of-5 passing for 33 yards and one interception in the second half. Washington was outgained 221-69 in the second half.

Minnesota played without star receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), who missed a game for the first time in his six-year career. Cousins' 88.5-percent completion percentage was a franchise single-game record. He is in his second season with Minnesota after playing for Washington from 2012-17.

Bailey's fourth field goal, a 40-yarder with 10:36 left, increased the Vikings' lead to 19-9. The Redskins were unable to mount a comeback as they ran just four fourth-quarter plays. Bailey's 27-yard field goal gave Minnesota a 16-6 lead with 8:33 left in the third quarter. The Redskins pulled back within seven on Dustin Hopkins' 43-yard field goal with 5:11 remaining in the quarter.

Cook scored on a 4-yard run with seven seconds left in the first half to give the Vikings a 13-6 advantage at the half. The score capped a swift, seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:50. Earlier, the teams traded four field goals with Bailey making kicks from 50 and 29 yards. Hopkins was successful from 21 and 30 yards.

