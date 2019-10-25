Sports News Roundup: USWNT hiring Andonovski as HC; Suns C Ayton suspended 25 games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Italian Gaudenzi to take over as ATP chairman in January

Former player Andrea Gaudenzi has been appointed as the new ATP chairman on a four-year term that will begin in January, the governing body of men's tennis said. The 46-year-old Italian, who won three titles on the tour and reached a career-high world ranking of 18 in 1995, will take over from Chris Kermode who will leave his position as ATP executive chairman and president at the end of the year.

ATP roundup: Federer earns walkover into Swiss semis

Roger Federer is through to the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel after Swiss countryman Stan Wawrinka was forced to pull out of the tournament. Wawrinka, the seventh seed, defeated the United States' Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday, but he emerged from the match with renewed pain in his ailing back.

Report: USWNT hiring Andonovski as head coach

Vlatko Andonovski will be named head coach of the U.S. women's national soccer team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday. The 43-year-old has been the head coach of Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League for the past two seasons. Before that, he led FC Kansas City to NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015.

NFL notebook: Pats reportedly dealing Bennett to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will acquire defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. The Patriots' draft pick could be elevated to a sixth-round selection in 2021.

MLB notebook: Astros fire assistant GM over clubhouse incident

The Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday and apologized to reporters for his behavior in the clubhouse Saturday night. According to a story Monday by Sports Illustrated' s Stephanie Apstein, Taubman taunted three female reporters, including one who was wearing a purple bracelet for domestic violence awareness, about Astros closer Robert Osuna following their pennant-clinching win against the New York Yankees. The Astros acquired Osuna last season while he was serving a 75-game ban for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Sanchez tries to keep stellar postseason alive in World Series

Anibal Sanchez contemplated retiring from Major League Baseball in the past but rejuvenated his career and now has a chance to put the Washington Nationals on the cusp of a World Series title in the biggest game of his life. The veteran right-handed pitcher will start Game Three of the World Series on Friday where the host Nationals will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven championship.

New Mexico quarterback Jones arrested, suspended

New Mexico suspended senior quarterback Sheriron Jones indefinitely and coach Bob Davie declined to say why, but a media report could provide the reason. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Wednesday that Jones was arrested Oct. 18 after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a campus parking garage.

NBA notebook: VP Pence rips league over China issue

Vice President Mike Pence ripped the NBA's handling of the China situation on Thursday, saying the league is "acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary" of the communist country. Pence delivered his tough words about the incident, which began with a pro-Hong Kong tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, during a speech on Thursday at The Wilson Center in Washington.

Trump to attend Sunday's potential Game 5 of World Series

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would attend Game 5 of the World Series in Washington on Sunday so long as Major League Baseball's championship is not decided sooner. The Washington Nationals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after a pair of road wins over the Houston Astros and host the next three games starting on Friday. It will be the first World Series played in the U.S. capital since 1933.

Suns C Ayton suspended 25 games

The NBA suspended second-year Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton 25 games for on Thursday violating the league's anti-drug policy. According to a statement from the league, Ayton tested positive for a diuretic. The statement said the 2018 No. 1 overall pick will begin serving the suspension Friday night, when the Suns visit the Nuggets in Denver.

