Mithun claims hat-trick as Karnataka lift Vijay Hazare Trophy

Birthday boy Abhimanyu Mithun snared five wickets, including a hat-trick, as a dominant Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs via VJD method in a rain-marred final to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the fourth time here on Friday. Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, returned with impressive figures of 5 for 34, which includes a hat-trick in the final over, to bowl out Tamil Nadu for 252 in 49.5 overs after opting to bowl.

Chasing the target, Karnataka were coasting at 146 for one in 23 overs when rain played spoilsport, interrupting play for almost 40 minutes. The match was later called-off by the on-field umpires as they believed there wasn't enough time to complete the game.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu: 252 all out in 49.5 overs (Abhinav Mukund 85, Baba Aparajith 66; Abhimanyu Mithun 5/34).

Karnataka: 146 for one in 23 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 52; Washington Sundar 1/51). Karnataka won by 60 runs via VJD method.

