Injured Neymar misses Brazil friendlies

Paris Saint-Germain injury-hit striker Neymar was left out of the Brazil squad announced Friday for friendlies next month against Argentina and South Korea. Neymar was ruled out for four weeks in mid-October with a hamstring injury he suffered playing for his country in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria.

A day after that October 13 outing in Singapore PSG reported that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring. Brazil face Argentina on November 15 and South Korea four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)