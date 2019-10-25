International Development News
Development News Edition

Injured Neymar misses Brazil friendlies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riodejaneiro
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:34 IST
Injured Neymar misses Brazil friendlies
Image Credit: Flickr

Paris Saint-Germain injury-hit striker Neymar was left out of the Brazil squad announced Friday for friendlies next month against Argentina and South Korea. Neymar was ruled out for four weeks in mid-October with a hamstring injury he suffered playing for his country in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria.

A day after that October 13 outing in Singapore PSG reported that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring. Brazil face Argentina on November 15 and South Korea four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Don't want anyone to say cricketers can play only on pitch: Ganguly on becoming BCCI president

After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that when his term finishes as the chief, he does not want anyone to say that cricketers can only play on pitch an...

Reports: Cavs, Osman agree to 4-year, $31M deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth 30.8 million with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports. Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft night deal in 2015 and joined the team prior...

ATK pump in five past Hyderabad in ISL

Former champions ATK got off to a flying start at home, banging in five goals past debutants Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League clash at the Saltlake Stadium here on Friday. ATK probably sealed the deal in the first 45 minutes itself...

Nepal gang-rape victim sees attackers convicted after years-long battle

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Oct 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali woman who was gang raped as a child finally saw her attackers convicted this week after a years-long legal battle that took her to the countrys highest court, but said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019