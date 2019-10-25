Reports: Cavs, Osman agree to 4-year, $31M deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth $30.8 million with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports. Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft-night deal in 2015 and joined the team prior to the 2017-18 season.

The new contract will pay Osman $8.75 million next season, then drop by $700,000 each season after. The final year is not guaranteed, giving the Cavaliers flexibility down the road. Osman averaged 3.9 and 2.0 rebounds in limited play as a rookie but emerged as a starter last season. In 76 games last season (75 starts), Osman averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.

He had 13 points and three rebounds in a season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)