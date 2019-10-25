Wizards' McRae to undergo surgery on finger

Guard Jordan McRae will have surgery to repair a fractured right ring finger on Friday, the Washington Wizards announced. McRae, 28, suffered the injury in the tip of his finger in a 108-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The team says he'll be re-evaluated early next week. McRae had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench in the season-opening loss.

In 87 career games (five starts) since 2015, McRae has averaged 5.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game.

