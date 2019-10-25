French Open: Doubles pair of Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy march into semis

Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. The duo defeated Denmark's pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13, 22-20 in the quarter-finals.

Indian pair won the first game quite comprehensively and they carried on with their winning momentum to wrap up the match in about 39 minutes. Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the French Open as she lost her quarter-final match against South Korea's An Se Young 20-22, 21-23.

The first game went back and forth between both the opponents, and in the end, Young managed to win it in 22 minutes. The South Korean capitalised on the winning momentum and she wrapped up the match in about 49 minutes. On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.

In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round. Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will take on Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals of the tournament. (ANI)

