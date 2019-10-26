Rowson named Marlins' bench coach, 'offensive coordinator'

After helping the Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs, James Rowson was hired Friday by the Miami Marlins as their bench coach, ESPN reported. And even though the Marlins are in MLB, not the NFL, Rowson will also hold the title of "offensive coordinator." Essentially, Rowson will be in charge of implementing the same hitting philosophy throughout the Marlins' minor league system.

Rowson, 43, was the Twins' hitting coach this past season when the team clubbed 307 home runs, more than any team ever in a single season in major league history. He is also a former minor league hitting coordinator with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, doing a short stint as the Cubs' hitting coach in 2012. Rowson was a former ninth-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 1994, and played four minor league seasons before his playing days ended with four home runs and a .193 batting average.

