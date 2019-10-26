Sabres hand Red Wings seventh straight loss

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist and Linus Ullmark made 41 saves as the visiting Buffalo Sabres silenced the punchless Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Friday. Reinhart notched his fifth goal of the season. Jake McCabe also scored for Buffalo, which bounced back from a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Jack Eichel assisted on both goals.

Jimmy Howard made 23 saves for the Red Wings, who were shutout for the first time this season. Detroit has dropped seven consecutive games, all in regulation. It's the first time the Wings have lost seven straight in regulation since November 1989.

Detroit, which has scored nine goals during the slide, held a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal in the first period. Wings forward Valtteri Filppula had the best scoring chance when he got behind the Sabres' defense but he shot the puck into Ullmark's right shoulder. Buffalo outshot the Wings 14-8 in the second period and scored the only goal.

Detroit's Jacob de la Rose had a quality scoring chance midway through the period but shot the puck above the crossbar. Buffalo broke through at the 11:40 mark. McCabe scored his first goal of the season when he flicked a shot from the left point that deflected off Howard's right pad and into the net. Howard was screened by two big bodies in front of him.

Reinhart and Eichel were credited with assists. The Wings' Taro Hirose was whistled for hooking in the final minute of the period. That proved costly when the infraction carried over to the third period.

Reinhart scored Buffalo's NHL-best 13th power-play goal this season when he parked himself next to the goalpost and converted a pass from Victor Olofsson. Eichel also collected an assist at 1:15 of the period. The Red Wings had a late power play and also pulled Howard during the final three minutes and still couldn't breakthrough. Ullmark made a difficult save during that stretch against Dylan Larkin, who had eight shots on goal.

