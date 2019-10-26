International Development News
Development News Edition

Doncic notches triple-double as Mavs drop Pelicans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 08:24 IST
Doncic notches triple-double as Mavs drop Pelicans
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Luka Doncic had a triple-double as the visiting Dallas Mavericks held off the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night. Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the Mavericks to a season-opening win against Washington two nights earlier, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points, Delon Wright scored 20 off the bench and Jalen Brunson had 14. Brandon Ingram scored 25 as the Pelicans fell to 0-2 in a season that began with the news that top draft choice Zion Williamson will miss six to eight weeks because of arthroscopic knee surgery. Derrick Favors and Josh Hart scored 16 each, Lonzo Ball added 15 and Frank Jackson 10.

Both teams picked up their defense in the third quarter after Dallas had taken a 72-64 halftime lead. The Mavericks shot just 37 percent from the floor, including 1 for 12 on 3-pointers, as the Pelicans outscored them 29-23 in the third period to cut the lead to two.

Ingram's jumper pulled New Orleans even at 109 with five minutes remaining, but Doncic broke the tie with a three-point play. The Mavericks doubled the lead, as Porzingis made a free throw and Brunson added a layup, while the Pelicans missed six consecutive shots.

Ingram cut the lead to three when he made a 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining. Kenrich Williams made one of two free throws for New Orleans before Doncic made a layup and a 3-pointer for a 120-113 lead with 1:23 left.

Ball made a 3-pointer, but the Pelicans turned the ball over on their next two possessions. Each team had a 40-plus-point quarter in the first half.

The Pelicans tied a franchise record with 14 assists in the first quarter as they raced to a 41-27 lead at the end of the period. They shot 72 percent from the floor. Dallas responded with a 45-point second quarter as Porzingis finished the half with 17 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nuggets survive Suns in OT behind Jokic's triple-double

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, Jamal Murray added 27 points and seven rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 108-107 in overtime on Friday night. Murray scored the game-winning points from the f...

Monaco's Ben Yedder ends Nantes' perfect home run

Nantes, Oct 26 AFP Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday. Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled...

UPDATE 3-U.S., China say they are "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office and Chinas Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. The USTR p...

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Horse death toll at Santa Anita climbs to 35

Mare G Q Covergirl was euthanized on Friday after she injured her two front legs while running on the training track at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll at the venue to 35 since Dec. 26. G Q Covergirl earned 200,730 in her 16 start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019