Reports: Bucs DE Pierre-Paul to make season debut vs. Titans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will activate defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports Saturday. Pierre-Paul is expected to make his season debut on Sunday after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters after Friday's workout that Pierre-Paul has to receive clearance from doctors before he can play, but that he has done well at practice since returning earlier this week. The Buccaneers have the lowest-ranked pass defense in the NFL, and Pierre-Paul's production - he led the team with 12.5 sacks last season - could be a boost for the beleaguered unit.

