Report: NYJ G Osemele considering legal action following surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 26-10-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:36 IST
The Jets doubted the severity of Osemele's injury and team doctors cleared Osemele, who has not played since Week 3. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum, and it appears the damage was more extensive than first thought, prompting Osemele and the NFLPA to consider specific action against the Jet's team doctor, according to a report Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Per Kelechi Osemele's agents: Osemele's surgery went well yesterday, but damage to shoulder was more extensive than anticipated," wrote Shefter in a tweet. "His representatives and NFLPA are now considering specific action against the Jets' team doctor for violations of State Medical Board Regulations."

The Jets doubted the severity of Osemele's injury and team doctors cleared Osemele, who has not played since Week 3. The Jets wanted him to play through the injury this season and have fined him since Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed practice. On Friday, Osemele was a no-show at practice following surgery and ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that he was fined for an "unexcused absence." The fine for the week of missed practice is reportedly $579,000, one game check for Osemele.

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Thursday in support of Osemele ahead of his surgery, despite the team's contention he didn't need it right away. "Our union supports every player's right to a second medical opinion, workers' compensation and the best medical care," the statement reads. "It is not appropriate or ethical for employers in any line of work to dictate the medical care and treatment of any employee. We are considering all options to protect Kelechi Osemele, as we would for any of our members."

Osemele has missed three games while seeking surgery on a torn labrum, although the team has He has filed a grievance over the fines, according to SNY.tv. He reportedly was given the approval of a team doctor and an independent doctor to practice. It was determined that his injury existed before the season and could wait until the offseason to address via surgery.

Osemele started the first three games but hasn't played or practiced since a Week 3 game against the New England Patriots Osemele, 30, has started 96 NFL games, playing for the Baltimore Ravens (2012-2015), Oakland Raiders (2016-18) and Jets (2019). He is a two-time Pro Bowl player.

--Field Level Media

